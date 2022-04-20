Poland coal mine blasts kill 4, injure 19; 7 missing

The blasts took place at 12:15 a.m. local time (2215 GMT Tuesday) about 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) under the surface at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice that is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company.

The immediate rescue operation by 13 units of rescuers had to be suspended because of a fire and the need to protect the rescuers, JSW officials said.