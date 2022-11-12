Poland buries remains of historic democratic leaders

Polish President Andrzej Duda and the prime minister on Saturday presided over the religious ceremonies at the Temple of God's Providence in Warsaw.

The remains of the three former emigree presidents — Władysław Raczkiewicz, August Zaleski and Stanisław Ostrowski — were brought from Britain's Newark cemetery where they had rested among Polish pilots of the British Royal Air Force who had fallen in the 1940 Battle of Britain. The emigree leaders of 1939-1979 were buried at the Temple's Mausoleum of emigree presidents.