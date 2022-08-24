Poland begins to dismantle Soviet-era monument

He said it was important to remove such memorials because of Russia's war in Ukraine, but also because a Polish law in 2015 calls for them to removed.

“It is impossible to keep such monuments in the public sphere," he told The Associated Press.

The work to dismantle the Brzeg monument is expected to last several days, he said.

Poland, which lies on Ukraine's western border, has been a key ally to Kyiv, sending military and humanitarian aid into the war-torn country. It has also become a place of exile for more Ukrainian refugees than any other single country.

The development in Poland comes after Estonia's government last week started removing a Soviet World War II monument from near a city on the Russian border as part of a wider effort, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to dismantle remaining Soviet-era symbols.

Combined Shape Caption Workers begin to demolish a Soviet-era monument to the Red Army, in Brzeg, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a memorial to the Soviet Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power Moscow once held over Poland whose presence became even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (IPN Wroclaw via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Workers begin to demolish a Soviet-era monument to the Red Army, in Brzeg, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a memorial to the Soviet Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power Moscow once held over Poland whose presence became even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (IPN Wroclaw via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

