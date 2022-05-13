Point scores in OT, Lightning-Maple Leafs head to Game 7

The Maple Leafs, who've been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons, are 0-for-their-last-8 in close-out games.

Kucherov’s 5-on-3 power-play goal made it 3-all midway through the third period. Palat got the Lightning off to another fast start and Cirelli’s short-handed goal had the Maple Leafs facing a two-goal deficit that Auston Matthews and John Tavares wiped out over the last half of the second period.

Matthews cut into the deficit with his fourth goal of the series, and Tavares scored twice in the last 34 seconds of the second period to put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2.

The Maple Leafs rallied to win Game 5 at home, overcoming an early two-goal deficit and scoring three times in the third period to win 4-3 and take a 3-2 series lead.

The Lightning, meanwhile, faced elimination in a series for just the second time over the past three postseasons. The New York Islanders extended them to Game 7 in last year’s Stanley Cup semifinals, with Tampa Bay’s winning 1-0 before going on to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final.

The defending champs once again scored the first two goals Thursday night, with Palat taking advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone to beat Campbell on a breakaway and Cirelli using a spin move to shake defenseman Mark Giordano and put Lightning up 2-0 with his short-handed goal at 10:46 of the second period.

Matthews scored less than a minute later, re-directing Giordano’s shot through heavy traffic and past Vasilevskiy to trim Toronto’s deficit to 2-1. It looked like one goal might stand through the end of the period until the Maple Leafs mounted a another charge in the final minute.

Tavares’ hard shot from the left circle deflected off Vasilevskiy’s pad and up over the Lightning goaltender to tie it at 2. His second goal gave the Maple Leafs the lead with just eight seconds left before the second intermission.

With Toronto’s David Kampf and Alexander Kerfoot both in the penalty box for high-sticking, Kucherov — assisted by Point and Steven Stamkos — delivered his second goal of the series midway through the third period.

MVP FINALIST

Matthews was announced Thursday as one of three finalist for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. He finished the regular season with a franchise-record 60 goals, capturing the Rocket Richard Trophy for the second straight year. The other finalists are Connor McDavid and Igor Shesterkin.

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with the bench during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara