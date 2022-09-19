Poet Marilyn Nelson wins $100,000 lifetime achievement prize

“For decades Marilyn Nelson has written a poetry that is insightful, moving, and clear, brimming with history but aimed at the future," Academy chancellor and fellow poet Kevin Young said in a statement released Monday.

"Whether writing of her father’s generation of Tuskegee Airmen, in the voices of the enslaved speaking of freedom, or about the woman in the mirror, Nelson’s work is necessary and humane, and has led the way on the page and in the world.”