Poet Cyrus Cassells receives $100,000 Jackson Poetry Prize for 'exceptional talent'

NEW YORK (AP) — An admired and longtime poet whose subjects range from school integration to the memories of Holocaust survivors has won a $100,000 prize given for "exceptional talent."

Poets & Writers announced Monday that Cyrus Cassells is this year's winner of the Jackson Poetry Prize, which was established in 2007 and has been previously awarded to Joy Harjo,Sonia Sanchez and Carl Phillips among others. A former Texas poet laureate, Cassells has published 11 books, including "More Than Peace and Cypresses," "Soul Make a Path Through Shouting" and the compilation "Everything in Life is Resurrection."