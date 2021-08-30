PNC to raise base wages to $18 an hour, latest bank to do so

Pittsburgh-based PNC is now one of the country's largest banks after acquiring BBVA, giving it a nationwide footprint and making it able to compete more effectively with the large money-center banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

When the acquisition is completed, PNC will have about 60,000 employees nationwide.

Bank of America announced in May that it would increase its minimum wage to $25 by 2025, and announced last year it would pay all employees $20 an hour. Other banks like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are paying up to $20 an hour, depending on the geography of where the employee is based.

Demchak said the wage increase was necessary both to compete with other banks but also a moral decision. Along with the fact that many bank branch employees had to work physically at their locations throughout the pandemic, the economic impact of the pandemic made many of their jobs more complex and more important than ever, he said.

“There was a lot of discussion in the past couple years about what entails a living wage, and it resonated with me. I thought ‘how can I offer a person a lifetime career if I cannot offer them a living wage?’," he said.