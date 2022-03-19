Plummer's late free throws lift Illini by Chattanooga 54-53

The ball ended up in Smith's hands twice, but unlike their thriller in the Southern Conference Tournament final — which ended with a game-winning 30-foot heave by David Jean-Baptiste — there would be no last-second heroics.

Chattanooga's attempt to win its first game in the tournament since 1997 — when it was a 14 seed and knocked off Illinois on the way to the Sweet 16 — ended when Hawkins grabbed his eighth and final rebound.

Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris promised to throw multiple bodies at Cockburn in an effort to keep the 7-footer in check. It worked early, as the Mocs harassed him nearly every time down the floor.

It led to a lot of pushing, a lot of shoving and — for a while — a lot of fouls. Josh Ayeni and Silvio De Sousa each drew three whistles in the first half alone. Cockburn struggled to take advantage, missing 5 of 8 free throws early before he and the Illini started to get into a rhythm after the Mocs were forced to go small.

Chattanooga led by as much as 12 but Illinois closed the half on a 13-6 surge, with six of the points coming from Cockburn, who let out a scream at one point after swatting a layup attempt by Darius Banks.

The Mocs recovered to take a 40-29 lead early in the second half but a 10-0 run by the Illini — fueled by a pair of 3-pointers by Plummer — set up a taut if not exactly pretty final 10 minutes.

Caption Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) is fouled as he works the ball around Chattanooga 's Josh Ayeni during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) gets off a shot with Chattanooga 's KC Hankton (1) defending during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) passes the ball with Chattanooga 's Avery Diggs, left, defending during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Chattanooga's David Jean-Baptiste (3) drives around Illinois' Andre Curbelo during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic

Caption Chattanooga's Josh Ayeni (21) dunks against Illinois during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic

Caption Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) knocks the ball away from Chattanooga's A.J. Caldwell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic