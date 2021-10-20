Plea deal: Louisiana man to repay $76,000 coronavirus aid

“COVID-19 fraud is one of the top priorities of this office” because it takes money from people who really need it, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's “COVID-19 food assistance programs were meant to keep food on tables during this unprecedented time,” said Dax Roberson, special agent in charge of USDA's inspector general's office, which investigated the case.

“This prosecution should send a strong zero-tolerance message to those opportunistic fraudsters who would take advantage of a national emergency to enrich themselves," Roberson added.

___

For more AP coverage of the pandemic, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic