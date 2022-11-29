Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

Chamberlin, who was convicted in Arizona in 2012 of felony attempted transportation of a narcotic for sale, agreed to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and forcible interference with the obtaining and provision of reproductive health services, the office said.

The gun violation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The violation of the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act is punishable by up to one year in prison. The date for Chamberlin to formally enter the pleas has not been set.

Chamberlin was represented by the federal public defender's office, which had no comment on the agreement.

The prosecution press release noted that after his arrest, Chamberlin tried to get rid of other firearms by selling four to a consignment store and transferring ownership of eight others to a neighbor. Items discovered during a subsequent search of his home included thousands of rounds of ammunition, a dozen BB guns and documents about Planned Parenthood.