Playwright Neil Simon's papers go to Library of Congress

The collection includes about 7,700 items documenting the evolution of Simon's plays and screenplays, including “Barefoot in the Park,” “The Sunshine Boys,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “Lost in Yonkers.”

The donation will be officially announced at a special event with actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker — both currently starring in a Broadway revival of "Plaza Suite" — and Elaine Joyce, Simon's widow on Monday night at the Library. It will be livestreamed starting at 7 p.m. ET on the Library's YouTube channel.