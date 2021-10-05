Playoff payrolls: 2 missing Dodgers nearly total Rays' money

Kershaw, third at $31 million behind Bauer and fellow left-hander David Price ($32 million), went on the injured list last weekend with left forearm discomfort.

Kevin Kiermaier, the Rays' highest-paid player at $11.67 million, earned less than seven Dodgers. He also trails reliever Kenley Jansen ($20 million), right fielder Mookie Betts ($18.7 million), left fielder A.J. Pollock ($18 million) and center fielder Cody Bellinger ($16.1 million).

Los Angeles was followed among postseason teams by Houston, fifth at $188.4 million; Boston, sixth at $187 million; St. Louis, 10th at $167.6 million; San Francisco, 11th at $165.4 million; Atlanta, 14th at $149.4 million; the Chicago White Sox, 15th at $141.5 million; and Milwaukee, 19th at $105.2 million.

Among luxury tax payrolls, the Dodgers led at $284.4 million and are on track to pay about $14.9 million for exceeding the $210 million threshold.

San Diego, which failed to reach the playoffs, is the only other team over the threshold at $215.6 million and is on track to pay about $1.1 million in luxury taxes.

Final figures will include earned bonuses and will be calculated in December.

Philadelphia and the Yankees were at about $208 million each.

Luxury tax payrolls use the average annual values of contracts and include about $15 million per team in benefits and extended benefits plus a $1.5 million per club COVID-19 credit.

