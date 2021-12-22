Plans move forward for 2022 pope, Russian patriarch meeting

The Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church split during the Great Schism of 1054 and have remained estranged over a host of issues, including the primacy of the pope and Russian Orthodox accusations that the Catholic Church is poaching converts in former Soviet lands.

The Feb. 12, 2016, encounter between Francis and Kirill was the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the Catholic and the Russian Orthodox Church, which is the largest in Orthodoxy. The two men met in a VIP room of Havana’s airport while Francis was en route to Mexico.

Hilarion said a papal visit to Russia wasn’t on the agenda.

“We didn’t discuss the issue of the pope’s visit to Russia at today’s meeting. But we highly value the pope’s openness to the Orthodox world. We hope that his openness will bring good fruit in the sphere of Orthodox-Catholic relations in the future,” he was quoted as saying.

The Vatican, for its part, said that the meeting took place in a spirt of fraternity, and that Francis expressed thanks for the birthday greetings Kirill sent him via Hilarion. Francis, who turned 85 on Friday, also received a Happy Birthday phone call that day from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“For his part, the pope expressed sentiments of affection and closeness to the Russian Church and to its Patriarch Kirill, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday, recalling with gratitude the journey of fraternity made together and the conversation we had in Havana in 2016,” the Vatican said in a statement.

