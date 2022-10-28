Planned refugee shelter in Germany hit by arson attack

Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at the building on the outskirts of Bautzen, east of the city of Dresden. Four employees of the owner who were staying in the building were unharmed. The fire was extinguished.

An initial group of 30 refugees, from countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Russia, was due to move into the building next Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear what would happen to that plan.