Plane veers off runway in China and catches fire; 36 injured

One passenger, Long Anquan, told China News Service that during takeoff he heard an unusual noise, after which the plane started to lean to one side and hit the ground with its wing. Long quickly bent forward and put his hands over his head, but the impact was so strong that he was still injured.

Long said he felt lucky to survive. “I’ve used up all my luck in my entire life,” he said in an interview with China News Service.

The Chinese flight tracking platform VariFlight said the plane is 9 1/2 years old.

The airport said about two hours after the accident that flights had resumed and that an investigation was underway. One of the three runways remained closed, the CAAC said.

The incident follows the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 in southeastern China on March 21 in which all 132 people on board were killed. That accident, in which the plane went into a sudden nosedive and slammed into the ground in a mountainous area, remains under investigation.