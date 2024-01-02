Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport

TOKYO (AP) — A plane caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday.
Local TV video showed a large burst of fire erupt from the side of a Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around on the wing then caught fire.
Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire. It wasn’t immediately clear what had happened or if there were injuries. NHK TV reported that the plane was JAL flight 516 that had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.
Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.
