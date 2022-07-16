Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith came amid an apparent split between McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection.

McConnell, a key player in putting conservatives on the federal bench during Donald Trump's presidency, told The New York Times that the White House intended to follow through on its commitment to nominate Meredith until Paul objected. A Paul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday evening.