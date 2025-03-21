Pitcher Julio Urías suspended through the All-Star break by MLB under domestic violence policy

A 28-year-old left-hander, Urías has not pitched since Sept. 1, 2023. He was arrested two days later outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he had attended a Major League Soccer game on Sept. 3 involving Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. The Department of Public Safety said it was contacted by someone, whose name was not publicly identified, regarding a physical altercation between a man and a woman.

Urías initially was given a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and he was placed on administrative leave by MLB that Sept. 6.

Urías pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery the following May 1 as four other misdemeanor charges were dropped. Los Angeles City Attorney's office spokesman Ivor Pine said Urías was placed on 36 months of summary probation and ordered to complete 30 days of community labor. Urías must also complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling course, pay a domestic violence fund fee, not possess any weapons, not use any force or violence, pay restitution to the victim and abide by a protective order.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Friday.

MLB said Urías agreed to be evaluated by the joint policy board established by MLB and the players' association and to comply with any of its recommendations.

Urías' agent, Scott Boras, said the pitcher was not making any statement.

Urías became a free agent after the 2023 World Series when his $4.7 million, one-year contract expired.

Urías was also arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of domestic battery. While he was suspended by MLB, he wasn’t prosecuted by the LA city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

Over eight major league seasons, all with the Dodgers, Urías is 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA. He led the National League with a 2.16 ERA in 2022 and was a member of the team that won the 2020 World Series, going 4-0 with a save and a 1.17 ERA in six postseason appearances.

