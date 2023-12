Pistons beat Raptors 129-127 to end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Saturday night as Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists.

The Pistons, who hadn't won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. They finished one shy of the record for the four major American and Canadian leagues, set by the Chicago Cardinals during World War II.