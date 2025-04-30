Pistons beat Knicks 106-103 in Game 5 to stay alive in the first-round series

Cade Cunningham had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Detroit Pistons stayed alive in their first postseason appearance since 2019 by beating the New York Knicks 106-103 on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Josh Hart fight for a loose ball with Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed during Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Josh Hart fight for a loose ball with Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed during Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Detroit Pistons stayed alive in their first postseason appearance since 2019 by beating the New York Knicks 106-103 on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Ausar Thompson added 22 points and Tobias Harris had 17 for the Pistons, who will have a chance to even things up Thursday night at home in Game 6. If they win that, the deciding game would be back at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Detroit, though, has lost an NBA record-tying nine straight home games since 2008.

But the Pistons seem comfortable in New York, where they were 2-0 in the regular season and now 2-1 in this series, including their Game 2 victory that snapped their 15-game postseason losing streak, the longest in NBA history.

OG Anunoby scored 19 points for the Knicks, who were trying to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third straight season. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges each had 17, but Jalen Brunson had his worst game of the postseason with 16 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) looks to pass around New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Mitchell Robinson (23) during Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
The US government has a new policy for terminating international...
2
For some Americans, the end of the Vietnam War after Saigon fell 50...
3
Illinois town mourns the 4 youngsters killed when a car barreled...
4
Japan's Toyota starts collaborating with self-driving leader Waymo on...
5
Black female WWII unit, 'Six Triple Eight,' receives congressional...