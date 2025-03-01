Pirates' Skenes showcases expanded arsenal in 1st Grapefruit League appearance of year

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes got a chance to showcase his expanded repertoire to opposing hitters Saturday while pitching in a Grapefruit League game for the first time this year.

Skenes has been working on adding a cutter and a running two-seam fastball to complement his electrifying four-seam fastball. The 22-year-old struck out four and allowed four hits, one walk and one run in three innings Saturday in the Pirates' 5-2 victor over the Baltimore Orioles.