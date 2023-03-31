Pirates hold hostage some crew of oil tanker off West Africa

In the statement, he said that the crew members who were not taken hostage “are all in good health and safely located in a secure environment and receiving proper attention following these dreadful events.”

The Gulf of Guinea is the world’s most dangerous spot for attacks on ships. In June, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning piracy, armed robbery and hostage-taking in the area. This hijacking took place further south in an area that is not typically attacked by pirates.

Andreasen said that there is no damage reported to the ship or its cargo.

The Monjasa Reformer is used in West Africa as part of Monjasa’s global marine fuels operations and was carrying marine gas oil, very low sulphur fuel oil and high sulphur fuel oil products on board, the shipper said.