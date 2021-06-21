Piqué, Gasol among those celebrating Rahm's US Open title

"Brilliant victory," Lineker said. "To capture his first major after what happened to him the week before is absolutely sensational. Well played."

Rahm had to withdraw from the Memorial tournament two weeks ago while leading it by six shots after the third round because of a positive coronavirus test result.

Fellow Spanish golfers also congratulated Rahm. Miguel Angel Jiménez called his feat " simply amazing," while Rafa Cabrera Bello, who also played at the US Open this weekend, said he was certain the major victory was the "first of many" for his countryman.

Spanish first-division soccer club Athletic Bilbao, Rahm's team in Spain, also congratulated the golfer.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds the champions trophy for photographers after the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

