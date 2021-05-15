Pipeline operator says "normal operations" have resumed

“It’s still going to work its way through the system over the next few days, but we should be back to normal fairly soon," she said.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Associated Press that Colonial Pipeline had paid the criminals who committed the cyberattack a ransom of nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency for the software decryption key required to unscramble their data network.

The ransom — 75 Bitcoin — was paid last Saturday, a day after the criminals locked up Colonial’s corporate network, according to Tom Robinson, co-founder of the cryptocurrency-tracking firm Elliptic. Prior to Robinson’s blog post, two people briefed on the case had confirmed the payment amount to The Associated Press.

The pipeline system delivers about 45% of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast.