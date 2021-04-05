Pinch-pounder: Black Keys drummer fills in at Indians opener

Before he could begin banging away, Carney was bestowed drumming duties by Adams during a video presentation in the first inning.

Carney said he attended his first Indians game in Cleveland when he was "5 or 6” and that one of his close friends who accompanied him to that game decades ago was attending the opener.

Like so many musical acts, Black Keys haven't on a stage since just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down normal life.

“This is my first show since last January,” Carney said. "Crazy. This is gonna be fun."

Carney said he's looking forward to concerts resuming and that Black Keys and he and Dan Auerbach could have an announcement next week on their upcoming plans.

