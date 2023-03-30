Pickleball Slam: Roddick, Agassi, McEnroe, Chang take swings

“We’re obviously not writing big checks for pickleball at this moment,” said Tim Bunnell, ESPN senior vice president of programming. “The stage of development for the sport is: We’re all still figuring out how it translates in the media world. We know how it translates participation-wise.”

Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) is producing the Pickleball Slam. The idea, HS&E co-CEO David Levy explained, was for bold-faced names from one racket sport to help promote another.

“Today, right now, nobody truly knows the top pickleball players. No one can even name maybe the top 50 pickleball players,” said Levy, the former president of Turner Networks. ”(But) it’s a huge rising phenomenon in sport. And we decided to jump in, in a unique way.”

Likening the appeal of Sunday’s event to what drew fans to “The Match,” a televised golf exhibition that began under his watch at Turner with Tiger Woods playing against Phil Mickelson in 2018, Levy said: “I’ve done this magic before.”

He said he would love to get tennis stars such as the Williams sisters, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to play pickleball in future editions.

“Keep building this incredible, rising sport,” Levy said, “with great brand names.”

