Picasso artworks auctioned for combined $109M in Las Vegas

The Picasso auction also featured two Cubist-inspired still life paintings from the early 1940s during World War II with “Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs” selling for $16.6 million and “Nature morte aux fleurs et au compotier” going for $8.3 million.

“Homme et enfant,” a 1959 work that is nearly two meters tall, sold for $24.4 million.

Picasso lived from 1881 until 1973 and spent much of his adult life in France.

Over the course of more than 70 years as a working artist, Picasso is said to have created more than 13,000 paintings.

Organizers said the auction lasted about 45 minutes and drew about 150 people, with some seated in gold-framed chairs.

Caption Oliver Barker, auctioneer and chairman of Sotheby's Europe, declares a sale during an auction of Pablo Picasso's master works at the Bellagio hotel and casino Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas.

