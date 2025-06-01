Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Norris to extend F1 lead

Norris crossed behind him after he recovered from a bad start. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third.

Max Verstappen crossed fifth but was dropped to 10th after he was given a 10-second penalty for colliding with fourth=place finisher George Russell of Mercedes late.

It was the third McLaren one-two of the season and the team’s seventh win in nine races, with Piastri taking five of those victories.

“Very hard to complain. It has been a great year,” Piastri said. “We executed everything we needed to. I am really enjoying it.”

