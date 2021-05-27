Photojournalist, gay rights pioneer Kay Lahusen dies at 91

"Whatever the Founding Fathers envisioned as the rights and privileges of our citizens, we wanted for ourselves as well," she told WHYY for a 2015 commemoration. "Somebody had to get out and show their face in public and proclaim things and be aggressive."

Lahusen's life partner, Gittings, was one of the nation's most prominent lesbian activists and co-organizer of the “Annual Reminder” pickets in Philadelphia.

They had met in 1961 at a picnic held by Daughters of Bilitis, the first known lesbian organization in the U.S. whose East Coast chapter Gittings had founded. Lahusen was arts editor and shot groundbreaking cover photos of gay women for the group's national publication, The Ladder, which Gittings edited.

Lahusen also was a founding member of the Gay Activists Alliance and photographed that group’s protests, called “zaps.” She was there for Philadelphia’s first gay pride march in 1972. Under the pseudonym Kay Tobin, she co-authored a 1972 book, “The Gay Crusaders,” which profiled the movement’s early leaders.

Lahusen and Gittings also took part in the campaign that led to the American Psychiatric Association’s 1973 decision to drop homosexuality from its list of mental disorders.

Lahusen and Gittings were a couple for 46 years. After Gittings' 2007 death, Lahusen spent her later years in a retirement home in Kennett Square, where she gave interviews, helped maintain Gittings' legacy and kept alive the history of the early gay civil rights movement.

“Stonewall was not the first thing, that's what she would tell you,” said her friend, Judith Armstrong. “The history is there and the history she definitely wanted to be preserved. ... She wanted the story to be out there.”

The New York Public Library houses an extensive collection of Gittings and Lahusen's papers and photographs.

FILE- In this July 4, 1967, file photo, Kay Tobin Lahusen, right, and other demonstrators carry signs calling for protection of homosexuals from discrimination as they march in a picket line in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Lahusen, a pioneering gay rights activist who chronicled the movement's earliest days through her photography and writing died Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was 91. (AP Photo/John F. Urwiller, File) Credit: John F. Urwiller Credit: John F. Urwiller