Photo shows U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler wearing blackface at college Halloween party in 2006

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lawler described himself as a lifelong Jackson superfan who was attempting to pay homage to the pop star.

“When attempting to imitate Michael’s legendary dance moves at a college Halloween party eighteen years ago, the ugly practice of black face was the furthest thing from my mind. Let me be clear, this is not that,” he said, adding that the costume was intended as “a genuine homage to one of my childhood idols.”

“I am a student of history and for anyone who takes offense to the photo, I am sorry,” Lawler said. "All you can do is live and learn, and I appreciate everyone’s grace along the way.”

The Times reported that the photo was taken in 2006 when Lawler was 20.

Lawler is in a tough race against Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who is Black.

Blackface minstrelsy took hold in New York City in the 1830s and became popular among post-Civil War whites, though it was regarded as offensive to Black people from the beginning of its use.

Several politicians and celebrities have been criticized for wearing blackface.