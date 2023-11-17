BreakingNews
BREAKING: Joe Burrow out for the season with wrist injury

Phoenix Suns' All-Star guard Bradley Beal out at least 3 more weeks with back injury

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will be out for at least the next three weeks as he continues to recover from a low back strain that has kept him out for the majority of the season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will be out for at least the next three weeks as he continues to recover from a low back strain that has kept him out for the majority of the season.

The three-time All-Star has played in just three games this season, averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was expected to play on Wednesday night against the Timberwolves, but he was a late scratch with his back issues.

The team said Friday that the new injury timeline was “determined following further evaluation and consultation.” The Suns added he would be reevaluated after the three weeks.

The Suns came into the season with high hopes, largely thanks to the star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, but the group hasn't played together through 11 games. Booker has also missed substantial time with various injuries, including a calf strain.

Phoenix has a 5-6 record this season heading into Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
IBM, EU and Lionsgate pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about...
2
Snopp Dogg says he's giving up 'smoke.' It caught some of his fans off...
3
A Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist 'Mo' Wilson is sentenced...
4
Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in...
5
More turmoil for No. 2 Michigan as assistant coach Chris Partridge...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top