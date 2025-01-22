Phoenix Suns acquire three first-round picks from Utah Jazz in exchange for 2031 first-round pick

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, front, goes to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, back, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, front, goes to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, back, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Jan 22, 2025
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have acquired three future first-round picks from the Utah Jazz in exchange for another first-round pick, the teams announced on Tuesday.

The Suns now own first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 that are the least favorable selections between Cleveland and Minnesota in 2025 and between Cleveland, Utah and Minnesota in both 2027 and 2029.

The Jazz acquired the Suns' 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

The struggling Suns have a 21-21 record this season, which is a huge disappointment considering they have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster.

Phoenix could try to use the three picks to add talent before the trade deadline. The franchise has been linked to disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in multiple media reports. Butler recently returned to the Heat after a seven-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer shouts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

