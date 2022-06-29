springfield-news-sun logo
X

Phils: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb, but there is no timetable for his return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb on Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said, but there is no timetable for his return.

Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.

“It went very well,” Thomson said.

Thomson deferred all other questions about the surgery to Harper, who is expected to return to Philadelphia sometime this week to address the situation.

Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell.

The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: Heat, humidity a perilous mix in immigrant deaths
2
Judge ends Trump contempt order after lengthy legal fight
3
Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of emergency contraceptives
4
Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers
5
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top