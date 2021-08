Phillips' slam caps Rays' comeback in 9-6 win over Orioles

“We were all pumped,” manager Kevin Cash said.

“That was more exciting than the home run itself, seeing everyone fired up for me,” Phillips said.

JT Chargois (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief after starter Michael Wacha yielded five runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Tampa Bay is 11-1 against the last-place Orioles this season, outscoring them 94-48. At Camden Yards, the Rays are 6-0 with 63 runs and 19 homers.

Cedric Mullins homered on the first pitch from Wacha and Anthony Santander connected in the third inning to make it 4-1.

But that was not enough offense to overcome another ineffective performance by the Baltimore bullpen.

“The whole room there is just disappointed, discouraged just cause we are so inconsistent in our bullpen,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Sometimes our guys are pretty good out there and sometimes they aren’t. You can't be afraid of the strike zone You have to have attack hitters.”

The Orioles did, however, end this embarrassing streak: They had allowed at least 10 runs in their previous four games, the longest run since the team moved to Baltimore from St. Louis in 1954.

20-20

Mullins became the seventh Oriole to have 20 homers and 20 steals in a single season. The others: Paul Blair, Don Baylor, Reggie Jackson, Manny Machado, Jonathan Villar and Brady Anderson, who did it three times,

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RH DJ Johnson dropped to the ground after throwing a pitch in the sixth inning and promptly left the game. The Rays called the injury “right shoulder discomfort” and Cash conceded that the reliever is almost certainly heading to the IL. ... OF Kevin Kiermaier wasn't in the starting lineup after leaving Saturday night's game with right knee discomfort. He was available off the bench.

Orioles: OF/1B Ryan Mountcastle was placed on the seven-day concussion IL, retroactive to Saturday. “He's feeling a lot better today. He's trending in the right direction,” manager Brandon Hyde said. ... LHP Alexander Wells was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. ... C Pedro Severino was given the day off after bruising his right knee Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Rays: Following a day off Monday, Tampa Bay opens a three-game series at Fenway Park against the second-place Boston Red Sox. When the teams last met July 30-Aug. 1, the Rays won all three games to move atop the AL East.

Orioles: After taking Monday off, the Orioles begin a three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez (48) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jorge Mateo gets a force out on Tampa Bay Rays Joey Wendle (18) then turns a double play on a ball hit bay Manuel Margot during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips (35) is greeted by teammates after hitting a seventh inning solo home run against Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cole Sulser during a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows, left, is greeted by teammate Wander Franco after hitting a fourth-inning solo home run against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez during a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams