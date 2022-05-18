Phillies slugger Harper won't play right field for 6 weeks

The reigning NL MVP, Harper said he was hopeful of returning at some point in the Philadelphia's three-game series against the Padres. He did not play in Tuesday's 3-0 loss. The Phillies and Padres wrap the series Thursday afternoon.

Harper had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow that's forced him into the role of designated hitter. He hasn't played right field since April 16 and will remain as DH whenever he returns.