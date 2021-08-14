Phillies' no-hit bid ends on Stephenson's HR in 8th

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

Most of those gems were thrown before MLB cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.

Moore struck out eight and walked two. The six scoreless innings lowered the 32-year-old's ERA to 6.07.

The Reds could have gotten a hit leading off the second, but shortstop Didi Gregorius snared Joey Votto’s hard-hit grounder by diving to his right and then firing to second for the force out. Moore coasted from that point with routine outs or strikeouts until being relieved after batting in the sixth.

The Phillies have 13 no-hitters in their history. The last was thrown by Cole Hamels on July 25, 2015.

