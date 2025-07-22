Phillies get 3-2, walk-off win over Boston on catcher’s interference call with bases loaded in 10th

It is the first walk-off win due to catcher’s interference since Aug. 1, 1971, when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler went six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts. Relievers Tanner Banks, Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Max Lazar (1-0) each threw scoreless innings. Lazar earned his first major league win.

The Phillies scored twice in the fourth inning. Bryce Harper doubled, Nick Castellanos had an RBI single and advanced to second on a passed ball and then scored on J.T. Realmuto’s single.

Jarren Duran led off the game with his ninth home run of the season for Boston. Trevor Story tied the game at 2 with an RBI single in the sixth.

Boston's Walker Buehler worked seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs, one earned.

Key moment

Hicks threw 10 pitches without getting an out in the 10th. He walked Otto Kemp, who was trying to bunt Marsh to third. Marsh and Kemp advanced on a wild pitch to Max Kepler, was was intentionally walked by the Red Sox to face Sosa.

Key stat

Bryce Harper has 14 hits and 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, four home runs) in his last eight games. He had just seven extra-base hits in his previous 25 games.

Up next

The Phillies send Cristopher Sanchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA) against Boston’s Richard Fitts (1-3, 4.28) on Tuesday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP