Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series game 4

The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.

President Joe Biden has made ending cancer "as we know it" a major effort of his administration. He hopes to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.