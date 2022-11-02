Phillies' Bohm hits 1,000th home run in World Series history

Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. as the Phillies powered to a 4-0 lead in Game 3 of the 118th World Series.

Harper began the barrage with a two-run drive in the first inning. Bohm led off with a liner over the left-field wall in the second and Marsh hit home run No. 1,001 two batters later at Citizens Bank Park.