Philippine governor killed by gunmen while meeting villagers

Degamo's killing is the latest in a series of high-profile gun attacks on local politicians that underscore how criminal violence even against officials has persisted despite the government’s pledge to combat such violence.

Gunmen wounded Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. of southern Lanao del Sur province and killed four of his bodyguards in an attack on their convoy last month. Police said they killed one of the suspects in a clash.

In a separate recent attack, unidentified men reportedly wearing police uniforms fired guns at the van of northern Aparri town Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda, killing him and five companions in northern Nueva Vizcaya province. The suspects remain at large.

Crimes, decades-long Muslim and communist rebellions, and other security concerns are some of the major problems inherited by Marcos, who took office in June last year.