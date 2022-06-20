Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia

The consulate general of the Philippines said the victim was an attorney for its government, Philadelphia's KYW-TV reported.

It wasn't clear whether the Uber driver or Laylo's mother were injured, but the latter posted to Facebook on Sunday, indicating she had been hit by shrapnel and saying she had been on vacation with her son, whom she referred to as Jal and said was 35 years old.

“Never did I imagine or dream that ... the end of our vacation will be like this!” Leah Bustamante Laylo wrote in a post accompanied by snapshots of her and her son touring sites in New York, Washington and Philadelphia. “We travelled together and we are supposed to go home together! I will bring him home soon in a box!”

Philadelphia, along with other large U.S. cities, is experiencing a surge in gun violence. In one notable episode June 4, a gun melee in the South Street entertainment district, about 3 miles from the shooting that killed Laylo, left three people dead and several others injured.