Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied

“Without his testimony, the crucial link to establish conspiracy is shrouded with reasonable doubt,” he wrote, “which warrants the acquittal.”

Prosecution witness Rafael Ragos, a former head of the Bureau of Corrections, retracted a claim to have delivered money from drug lords to de Lima and said he had been forced by government officials to make it.

De Lima said through her attorney that she was looking forward to her full acquittal on all charges. She has been held in pretrial detention since her arrest without any convictions.

“I have no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted from all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and strength of my innocence. That’s already 2 cases down and one more to go,” she said in a statement read out by lawyer, Boni F. Tacardon.

“I am of course happy that with this second acquittal in the three cases filed against me, my release from more that 6 years of persecution draws nearer. I am extremely grateful to those who stood by and prayed for me all this years," she added.

Associated Press writer Patrick Quinn contributed from Bangkok.

