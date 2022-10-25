Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors. A ripped-open, gash-like hole was also visible at the top of the plane above a front door.

Philippine officials said Monday the plane’s remaining fuel would be siphoned off before efforts begin to remove the aircraft at the runway’s end.

The terrifying close call prompted a public apology from Korean Air’s president and a vow from one of Asia’s most prominent airlines to take steps to prevent a recurrence.

“We always prioritize safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers,” Korean Air President Woo Keehong said in a statement.

A Philippine investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident, including why the pilot was allowed and proceeded to land despite the rainy weather.

Other aircraft managed to land safely in the same weather shortly before the Korean Air plane touched down, a Philippine aviation official said.

