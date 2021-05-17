Philip Roth biography, pulled last month, has new publisher

Financial terms for the Skyhorse deal were not disclosed. Bailey, who has written acclaimed biographies of the authors John Cheever and Richard Yates, has denied any wrongdoing.

Bailey has been widely condemned, but not everyone agreed with Norton's decision. PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel issued a statement at the time worrying that by Norton's standard, “thousands of books by bigots, misogynists and miscreants . . . could be removed from circulation.” The Nation columnist Katha Pollitt thought Bailey complicit in Roth's view of women, but believed that “readers should have the chance to buy the book and come to their own conclusions."

For book industry watchers, the Skyhorse announcement was not a major surprise. Last year, Skyhorse published Woody Allen's memoir “Apropos of Nothing” after it was pulled by Hachette Book Group, where employees staged a walkout in protest. Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow has alleged he molested her when she was 7, an allegation Allen has denied.

More recently, Skyhorse reached a two-book deal with the author, columnist and radio host Garrison Keillor, dropped by Minnesota Public Radio and The Washington Post in 2017-18 over harassment allegations. The books include the memoir “That Time of Year,” a late fall release in which Keillor is expected to address the allegations.