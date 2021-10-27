Philadelphia police to get stun guns after Wallace shooting

After the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis just a few months before Wallace's death, protests erupted across the country calling for changes to address police brutality. Advocates pushed departments to require training officers to exhaust other forms of force before firing guns.

After the Wallace shooting, the victim's family sued the officers, alleging they used unreasonable force, and the city for failing to equip its officers with the stun guns, as had been recommended after a 2015 report by the U.S. Department of Justice. The lawsuit is still pending.

Wallace's family had called for help several times the day of his shooting, and the final 911 call warned that Wallace was mentally unstable.

As part of reforms in how police and first responders handle mental health crises after the shooting of Wallace, the city began a pilot program that pairs a health care worker with a police officer to respond to 911 calls. The city hopes to expand that program.