Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning, mayor says

Philadelphia's mayor says the city's police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
Nation & World
11 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the mayor said Tuesday.

Outlaw leaves after a bumpy three years on the job and will become deputy chief security officer of the port authority.

