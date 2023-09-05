Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning, mayor says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the mayor said Tuesday.
Outlaw leaves after a bumpy three years on the job and will become deputy chief security officer of the port authority.
In Other News
1
The next presidential campaign is coming into focus. It might look a...
2
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken...
3
USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach Basketball World Cup semifinals
4
Stock market today: Wall Street is off to downbeat start following two...
5
Fan ejected from US Open match after German player said the man used...