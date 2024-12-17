Pharrell Williams is named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Pop star and fashion designer Pharrell Williams has been named UNESCO’s goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship on Tuesday in Paris
Pharrell Williams gestures as speaks after he was named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for for Arts, Education and Entrepreneurship at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

By THOMAS ADAMSON – Associated Press
Updated Dec 18, 2024
PARIS (AP) — Pop star and fashion designer Pharrell Williams was named UNESCO's goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship on Tuesday in Paris, continuing his cultural dominance of the French capital as Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director and performer at Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening earlier this month.

Williams said he hoped to “deepen that sense of unity and togetherness” in work that “evens the odds for marginalized communities.”

He also spoke about his impoverished youth, adding: “Growing up in Virginia, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be given an opportunity like this one."

The role of goodwill ambassador for the Paris-based U.N. cultural agency involves promoting its initiatives that include protecting Indigenous cultures, advancing education and health care for women, raising awareness about genocide prevention and safeguarding cultural heritage.

The U.N. agency said Williams will be “a mentor and role model for young creators, particularly in Africa, where UNESCO supports the development of cultural industries.”

Williams joins a list of goodwill ambassadors that includes U.S. jazz musician Herbie Hancock, Brazilian artist Vik Muniz and Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase.

Williams has been particularly visible in Paris this year. Shortly before the Paris Olympics, his role as Louis Vuitton menswear designer took center stage during a star-studded event at UNESCO’s headquarters. The show, celebrating the beauty of human skin, featured models wearing garments in shades representing the diverse hues of humanity.

UNESCO leaders hope that Williams' global influence and deep connections to fashion and music will draw fresh attention to the agency’s work.

Williams is American, and his selection as goodwill ambassador also may be highlighting the readmission of the United States to UNESCO last year.

The U.S. exit under President Donald Trump cited alleged anti-Israel bias within the agency. The decision followed a 2011 decision by UNESCO to include Palestine as a member state, which led the U.S. and Israel to cease financing for the agency.

The U.S. return under President Joe Biden was marked by a flag-raising ceremony attended by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

Pharrell Williams, left, holds his diploma of Goodwill Ambassador for for Arts, Education and Entrepreneurship as he poses with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

