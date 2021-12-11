Pharrell to college grads: ‘We are the emerging majority’

“I wanted to be able to make people feel the way Norfolk State’s band made me feel,” he said.

Williams said the city of Norfolk will thrive because it recognizes how important it is to acknowledge past and local heroes: “Norfolk will not be the city that limits its peoples’ own potential, but instead, it will feed it."

He told listeners to do their part by spending money at local businesses that care, and by changing outdated language, like the word “minorities.”

“We are the emerging majority,” he said. “Don’t wait until Election Day. Vote with your wallets today, tomorrow and the next day."

Williams has had a fraught relationship with the city of Virginia Beach recently. He criticized the city months ago for its response to the death of his cousin, who was shot by a police officer in March at the city's oceanfront. Two weeks ago, it was announced that a grand jury determined the officer was justified in the fatal shooting.

Williams wrote city officials last month saying he won't bring his Something in the Water music festival back to the city's oceanfront, partly because of how the city handled the investigation.

Caption Pharrell Williams is overcome with emotion after NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston presented him with a framed NSU band uniform Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in Norfolk, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)