PGA Tour nearing $500 million in prize money next season

The PGA Championship returns to Oak Hill outside Rochester, New York, in May — it already was scheduled for upstate New York when the PGA moved from August to May in 2019. The U.S. Open goes to Los Angeles Country Club for the first time, while the British Open returns to Royal Liverpool for the first time since 2014.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan previously disclosed that the elevated events with tournament hosts at Riviera (Tiger Woods), Bay Hill (Arnold Palmer) and Memorial (Jack Nicklaus) will have $20 million purses. The lone World Golf Championship — Match Play in Austin, Texas — and two postseason events also will have $20 million purses.

That includes the BMW Championship, for now the only postseason event that moves to different courses. Next year it will be at Olympia Fields in the south suburbs of Chicago.

The Players Championship purse is $25 million, while the Sentry Tournament of Champions to start the new year at Kapalua nearly doubles to $15 million.

All but five tournaments in the core of the 2023 season are at $8 million or more.

The dates are roughly the same as this season, except for an extra week between the U.S. Open and British Open. That allowed the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit to move from the last weekend in July to the last weekend in June — two weeks after the U.S. Open and three weeks before the British Open.

As for the bonus pools, an additional $145 million is being offered — $75 million for the FedEx Cup, $20 million for the Comcast Business Tour 10 that pays out the top 10 players in the regular reason and $50 million for the popularity contest known as the Player Impact Program.

Still to be announced are the three international events late in 2023 that will feature big purses and limited fields, starting with the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Monahan discussed several of the changes and prize increases in June, minus specific dates and scheduling. The tour released its new schedule one week after the Saudi-funded LIV Golf announced a 14-tournament schedule with $405 million in prize money, all guaranteed because the 48-man fields have no cut in the 54-hole events.

