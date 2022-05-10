PGA Tour denies releases for players in Saudi-funded event

While the names of players who have signed up has not officially been released, Phil Mickelson said through his agent he has asked for a conflicting event release to the London event. Lee Westwood confirmed last week he asked the PGA Tour and European tour for a release.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Ian Poulter also were among those who sought releases.

Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, funded primarily by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. He told Sky Sport earlier Tuesday he would have six of the top 50 players in the world at the London event and 19 of the top 100.

Now that Monahan has staked his position, it’s up to the players to decide if they still want to go and risk losing PGA Tour membership.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Mickelson has said he has asked for a release from the PGA Tour for the option to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational in England. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Mickelson has said he has asked for a release from the PGA Tour for the option to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational in England. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption England's Lee Westwood on the 14th green, during day one of the British Masters at The Belfry, in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday May 5, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) Credit: Zac Goodwin Credit: Zac Goodwin Caption England's Lee Westwood on the 14th green, during day one of the British Masters at The Belfry, in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday May 5, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) Credit: Zac Goodwin Credit: Zac Goodwin